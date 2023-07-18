Northwestern football's nightmare scenario is just getting started. After the school announced the firing of head football coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations toward the Northwestern football team surfaced, the school also fired the baseball coach, Jim Foster, after allegations of “abusive behavior” were brought up about the coach.

University president Michael Schill, who played an integral role in both of those decisions, will be part of a trial for a lawsuit filed over the football hazing scandal. He addressed Northwestern's recent events and situations and ensured that there are brighter days ahead.

“I write to you today to give you my commitment that I will continue to do whatever is necessary to address this situation and ensure that our athletic program remains one you can be proud of and one that is fully aligned with and reflects our values,” Schill said, via the school's website.

Schill originally handed down a two-week suspension to Fitzgerald, a move that caught the president a lot of criticism. He walked back his initial punishment and upon further review, fired Fitzgerald. He didn’t make the same mistake with Foster, giving him the boot as soon as evidence against him was found.

Northwestern football begins a new chapter after the departure of Fitzgerald and it might be difficult for them to immediately climb out of this hole the program has dug itself. The Wildcats have plenty of work to do to get back into the right spotlight. Things could look a lot different once that time comes.