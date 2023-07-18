The Northwestern football program has been the subject of unfortunate headlines ever since the hazing allegations surfaced. As a result, Pat Fitzgerald was fired as head coach after nearly two decades with the Wildcats, and a new chapter of Northwestern football is taking place.

Now, Fitzgerald was named in a lawsuit that was filed over the hazing scandal, and he was mentioned as a defendant along with the school's president and athletic director, per Dan Murphy and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

‘Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald, university president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg are listed as defendants in a lawsuit filed Tuesday morning by a former Wildcats player who said the program and its leaders were negligent in allowing hazing inside the team's locker room. The lawsuit also lists the university, its board of trustees and former president Morton Schapiro as defendants.'

This comes shortly after a handful of Northwestern players aimed to seek legal action on the program, and the situation just continues to get worse and worse.

Parker Stinar, one of the attorneys in the lawsuit, released a statement: “It seems like the athletic department as a whole was culturally tainted in a way that permitted hazing, sexual harassment, [and] racial discrimination.”

The report also mentions that the plaintiff will seek damages in the amount of $50,000, so this situation will be something to monitor for the Northwestern football program. Fitzgerald has insisted he was unaware of hazing going on with the program, but more and more wrinkles continue to be added to this scandal.