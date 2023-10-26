Northwestern State University has taken the extreme step of canceling the rest of its football team's schedule after the tragic death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell. The player was shot and killed October 12, according to the Natchitoches (La.) Police Department.

University President Marcus Jones said the primary reason for canceling the rest of the season was a concern for the mental healthy and well being of Caldwell's teammates on the Northwestern State team.

Jones offered a tribute to Caldwell and the kind of player and man he was.

“Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly,” Jones said. “While our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, we’ve since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep. Now it is in the best interest of our players, coaches, and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal, and to support Ronnie’s family.”

In addition to canceling the remainder of the Northwestern State season, head coach Brad Laird resigned from his position. Laird had been in his sixth season as head coach of the team.

“Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son.”

The Natchitoches Police has arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh was Caldwell's roommate