Quaterius Hawkins had had quite the journey, signing with Grambling State University in 2022 after three seasons at Jones College, a NJCAA Division I school in Ellisville, MS. The dual-threat quarterback amassed 3,064 passing yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 347 yards and another seven touchdowns during his time with the Bobcats, then three for 928 yards and six touchdowns in a trying 2022 season with the Tigers.

A Louisiana native, the fact that Hawkins helped his hometown Bastrop High School win the LHSAA 4A State Championship, throwing for more than 5,300 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons makes Grambling State's 3-8 record in 2022 even more questionable. That said, neither the two-quarterback system at Grambling nor their offensive line (which gave up 35 total sacks) did Hawkins any favors, despite having a former NFL head coach in Hue Jackson at the helm.

Which is what makes his decision to transfer to Northwestern State University even more sensible for a clearly talented player.

“First,” says Hawkins, taking to Twitter to announce his decision, “I want to thank the man above for everything [sic] many people don't get this opportunity to pursue their dream to get to the next level. I just want to say I'm more than thankful.”

“This is nothing but [God's] work,” Hawkins continues. “I want to thank my Grambling Family for the unforgettable experience and my mother and father and move [loved] ones for being with me as I move on to the next chapter of my life.

With that being said, I will be attending Northwestern State University to finish my college football career.”

The Tigers have won 15 Black college football national championships, the second-most in HBCU history.

The Demons went 4-7 last season. However, Northwestern State the only NCAA Division I FCS (former I-AA) school to have two former players that went on to win NFL Rookie of the Year (Joe Delaney and John Stephens).