Jacoby Brissett is now the Cleveland Browns’ no. 1 quarterback for the meantime with teammate Deshaun Watson about to serve a six-game suspension in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. There aren’t a lot of backup quarterbacks out there on NFL rosters who can match the experience of Brissett in terms of taking over the team’s offense as a temporary starter for a prolonged period, and he reminded everyone of that when he spoke about the situation he is in at the moment.

Via Jake Trotter of ESPN:

“It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett said Tuesday. “Nothing that I’m unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number’s called, and that’s the case at this point now.”

Brissett came over to the Browns in March on a one-year deal worth $4.65 million. Interestingly enough, he inked a deal with the Browns on the same day Cleveland made that blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans that landed them Watson. There was always the lingering concern that Watson will receive a significant penalty in the form of suspension, which was also why Brissett was seen as a backup quarterback with a considerable value to Cleveland, and now he gets the opportunity to lead the Browns from under center throughout at least the duration of Watson’s suspension.

Before taking his talents to The Land, Watson played for the New England Patriots — the team that drafted him 91st overall in 2016 — the Indianapolis Colts, and the Miami Dolphins.

In 60 games played, including 37 starts so far in his NFL career, Brissett has accumulated 7,742 passing yards, 36touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.