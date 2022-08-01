Browns’ plan at QB with Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games

The Deshaun Watson saga has been a developing story for well over a year. The Browns QB has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by 25 women who filed civil suits against Watson. The NFL has done a thorough investigation and finally decided on what the punishment will be. Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that the 26-year-old will be suspended 6 games as a result of his actions.

While there are plenty of criticisms of the punishment, such as it is only six games and Watson is not receiving a fine, the fact of the matter is the NFL season will continue. Cleveland was clearly prepared for some sort of suspension and had a plan in place. With Deshaun Watson set to miss matchups with the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, and Patriots, the Browns have their QB plan in place.

From a football standpoint, the #browns are currently going with Jacoby Brissett for the first 6 games of the season and are not actively looking outside the building at quarterbacks. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 1, 2022

Jacoby Brissett is a solid backup quarterback who has had some success in the NFL. He has played in 46 total games in his NFL career and received the start in 30 of these. Brissett is most known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts where he spent two seasons as the primary starter. In total, he has thrown for 7,742 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career while holding a completion percentage of 60.2%.

While there is a great deal of criticism that can be targeted at Watson, the same cannot be said of Jacoby Bissett. The 29-year-old is a solid lockerroom presence who will be capable of filling the starting role while the suspension is filled. Expect him to do a solid job steering the ship while Deshaun Watson sits out.