With just a couple hours before Notre Dame football takes on Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff, head coach Marcus Freeman couldn't have had a more electric entrance to the game. With the ripping sound of bagpipes leading Freeman and Notre Dame's football program to the field, the scene in South Bend, IN, was straight out of a movie, and the “College Gameday” crew loved every second of it.

As the No. 7 ranked team in the nation, hosting the first round of the College Football Playoff against their in-state opponents, Freeman looked dialed in for the Fighting Irish's first appearance in the new playoff format.

Following back-to-back bowl wins under Freeman, Notre Dame's football program looks to win their first playoff game under the fourth-year head coach with a victory against Indiana on Friday night.

And if the head coach's entrance indicates how well Notre Dame will play against Indiana, it could be a good night for the Fighting Irish.

Now, although Freeman's entrance doesn't put any points on the board, he's hopeful it can lead to his first-ever playoff win as the head coach of Notre Dame's football program.

Notre Dame looking for first playoff victory under HC Marcus Freeman

Though Freeman holds a 2-1 record in bowl games since becoming Notre Dame's head football coach, he had yet to lead this team to a playoff victory. Getting into the playoffs was much more difficult before, as the new expansion rules give more teams a chance to compete.

Now, facing off against the Indiana Hoosiers, Notre Dame has an opportunity to win their first National Championship since 1988.

Having gone so long without making a run for the National Championship, many current Notre Dame fans might not even remember winning their last one.

After Freeman's walk-up entrance, it appears that he and his team are locked in, ready for a chance to advance to the next round in the College Football Playoff.