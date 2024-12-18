Notre Dame and Indiana have the distinct honor of kicking off the first-ever College Football Playoff first-round matchup on Friday night. The No. 7 Fighting Irish will host the No. 10 Hoosiers in South Bend, in what’s shaping up to be a cold and possibly snowy evening.

The Irish (11-1) missed out on a first-round bye due to their independent status but secured the No. 7 seed. Coming off their first 11-win season since 2021, Notre Dame fans are still haunted by the one blemish on their record: a shocking Week 2 loss to Group-of-Five Northern Illinois team that finished (7-5). However, that misstep didn't prevent head coach Marcus Freeman from earning a contract extension and the Irish from landing in a favorable playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Indiana (11-1) is enjoying its best season in program history under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers’ lone loss came at the hands of No. 6 Ohio State, another playoff contender. For a team that hadn’t won 11 games before this season, Indiana is looking to keep its historic run alive.

Notre Dame enters Friday night’s game as a seven-point favorite. Should they handle the Hoosiers, they’ll advance to face No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. However, Indiana isn’t likely to back down without a fight. With that, let’s dive into our bold predictions for Notre Dame against Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame's defense holds Indiana to just 200 yards of total offense

Indiana, boasting one of the top-ranked offenses in the nation most of the season, faces a significant challenge on Friday night. Notre Dame enters with the No. 3 scoring defense, allowing just 13.6 points per game, and the third-ranked total defense, holding opponents to 296.8 yards per game.

While the Hoosiers have piled up points and yards against lesser Big Ten teams, their offense faltered when tested against top-tier competition. In back-to-back matchups with Michigan and Ohio State, Indiana managed a combined 397 yards and 35 points. Against the Buckeyes specifically, they totaled just 151 yards of offense, averaging a mere 2.6 yards per play.

With frigid weather expected, Friday's game might not feature much offensive fireworks from either team. However, the Hoosiers’ high-powered attack will likely find itself stifled by the Irish’s dominant defense.

Riley Leonard runs for at least 75 yards, throws for 140 yards, with two scores

It took some time for Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard to adjust to wearing the golden domes, but he has found his rhythm as the season progressed. Head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock have crafted the perfect game plan to leverage Leonard's dual-threat abilities. Notre Dame's offense remains heavily focused on the rushing attack, and Leonard has been a significant part of that success, racking up 721 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground this season. That doesn’t mean he’s a slouch in the passing game, either—Leonard has thrown for 2,092 yards and 16 touchdowns. Typically, Leonard contributes around 150 passing yards and 30-60 rushing yards per game, often accounting for a couple of scores. There’s little reason to expect anything different from him against Indiana on Friday night.

Notre Dame rushes for at least 250 yards against Indiana

The Irish rushing attack has been nothing short of dominant this season, ranking No. 2 in the nation in yards per carry (6.3) and No. 11 in rushing yards per game (224.8). Notre Dame boasts three players, including quarterback Riley Leonard, who have surpassed 650 rushing yards on the season.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, alongside Leonard, provide a three-headed rushing monster that should pose significant challenges for the Hoosiers' defense. The Irish have rushed for at least 200 yards in eight games this season, with five of those performances exceeding 250 yards. Indiana will have its hands full trying to contain this dynamic ground game on Friday night.

Notre Dame wins by at least 10 to move to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff

It feels fitting that Notre Dame is hosting the inaugural home game in the new 12-team College Football Playoff format. Equally fitting is the prospect of the Irish advancing to the quarterfinals to face SEC Champion Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.