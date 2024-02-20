The College Football Playoff is finally expanding after the board of managers agreed unanimously on changes.

The stage is set for the next chapter of the College Football Playoff. College football's ultimate event is expanding to 12 teams after new rules were finalized by the board of managers Tuesday, per the CFP.

The CFP is expanding to 12 teams, with the highest-ranked five conference champions given automatic bids to the playoff. The final seven spots are going to at-large bids, chosen by the CFP committee. The rules go into effect for the 2024 college football season this fall.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the CFP Board of Managers, in a statement. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

Under the new rules, the top four seeds in the CFP get first round byes. Those spots go to the four highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining eight teams play each other in the first round. Team five hosts team 12; team six plays team 11; team seven plays team 10; and team 8 tangles with team 9. This format is exactly the same as NCAA March Madness in college basketball.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in the New Year's Six bowl games, and the national championship game will continue to be at a neutral site, per the CFP. No conference will qualify automatically for the CFP under this plan. There will also be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.

Let the games begin.