In a packed college football season with as much parity as ever in the new NIL and transfer portal era, nobody knows who is going to win the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. Oregon, Texas, Georgia and Ohio State feel like the most popular picks, but other teams like Penn State and Notre Dame are lurking in the shadows.

On Friday night, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn went out on a limb with his title pick. Following Boise State's 21-7 win over UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game, Quinn boldly declared that his Fighting Irish would take home the hardware and become the National Champions in college football.

Notre Dame doesn't have a conference and cannot win a conference championship, so it cannot be seeded any higher than No. 5 in the bracket even if it is ranked higher than that in the official rankings. However, with conference championship weekend in progress and Notre Dame's ranking secured, the Fighting Irish know that they will be hosting a playoff game in South Bend on either Dec. 20 or 21.

Notre Dame has bigger goals than just reaching the CFP and it is rolling into the postseason on one of the biggest hot streaks in the country of late. Notre Dame has won 10 games in a row and is as hot as any team in college football.

Notre Dame has a path to glory in the CFP

Even though it will certainly have to play four games in the College Football Playoff in order to win the National Championship, Notre Dame has shown that it has the capability to beat just about anyone this season.

Since a shocking loss to Northern Illinois way back in September, Notre Dame has won 10 games in a row and will be rolling into the CFP with a month off to rest and prepare and a ton of confidence and momentum. On top of that, this may be one of the most complete Notre Dame teams in the playoff era.

The Fighting Irish can really move the ball offensively on the back of a physical offensive line and a great running game. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been smart with the football through the air and also adds some value with his legs, and running back Jeremiyah Love has become a star throughout this season.

On defense, Notre Dame is very hard to throw the ball against with an elite secondary that returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the regular season finale against USC. Safety Xavier Watts is one of the best impact players on the defensive side of the ball in the whole country. Notre Dame is even doing it without star cornerback Ben Morrison, who is out for the season due to an injury.

No matter who Notre Dame ends up playing in its first CFP game, it has a chance to make a deep run and push for a national title.If the Fighting Irish are clicking on both sides, they will be a tough out for anyone.