Published November 30, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cam Hart isn’t ready yet to leave South Bend. The senior defensive back announced his decision to stay with Notre Dame football and come back to the school for his fifth year in college, via a passionate message on his Instagram account.

“The University of Notre Dame has been nothing but a blessing for me these past four years. From the people, the lessons learned, the memorable moments, and more, I couldn’t be more blessed for the opportunity to consider this place home. The 2022 football season has taught us powerful lessons about ourselves and what it means to overcome adversity. The perseverance, determination, and persistence needed to transcend our season is undeniable. It’s been a helluva ride, and I wouldn’t change a thing that’s happened thus far. Due to a shoulder injury that I sustained during the Boston College game, I could not participate in our final regular season game and will not be able to participate in this year’s ball game. Consequently, I believe my time here isn’t necessarily complete. Choosing to attend the university of Notre Dame has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life. In light of that, I’ve decided to return for a fifth season and look forward to taking the field with my brothers in 2023!”

With Hart coming back, Notre Dame football can continue to lean on his experience as the Fighting Irish look to be a bigger threat to the rest of college football in 2023 after finishing the 2022 regular season with just an 8-4 record. In 2022, Hart posted 25 total tackles and four passes defended across 11 games for Notre Dame football.