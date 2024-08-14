Former Notre Dame football running back Cierre Wood has been sentenced to life in prison following the death of his girlfriend's five-year-old daughter. He will be eligible for parole after 10 years, via the Associated Press.

Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse back in April. Alongside his life sentence, Wood is forced to serve from 28 months to six years on the child abuse charge. Both sentences will run consecutively.

The mother of La'Rayah Davis also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse. Davis' autopsy report revealed that she died of blunt force injuries. She had broken ribs, internal bleeding and a lacerated liver among other injuries at the time of death, via The Guardian.

Alongside the fatal injuries, an arrest report filed back in 2019 stated that Wood forced Davis to workout as punishment, due to his belief that she was overweight. Wood made her run sprints in their apartment, along with a regime of push ups and wall sits, via Kelsey Thomas of 3News.

Cierre Wood was on the Notre Dame football team from 2009-2012. He ran for 2,447 yards and 16 touchdowns over 37 total games with the team. Wood then signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He appeared in three games with the team and a pair of contests with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Over his seven-game NFL career, Wood ran for 12 yards on five carries.

The running back bounced around the CFL from 2017-18, but his football career came to a close following his final season with the Montreal Alouettes. While he shined at Notre Dame, Wood never found his footing at the professional level.

But no matter where he played the game, Wood will no longer be remembered for his time on the gridiron. His gruesome crime has now put him behind bars for life.