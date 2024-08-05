Historically, the offensive line has been a position group that has come to define the success of Notre Dame football. Whether it be 1969 #2 overall pick George Kunz, two-time All-American Aaron Taylor, perennial NFL All-Pro's Quenton Nelson and Zack Martin, or 5th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Joe Alt, the Fighting Irish are accustomed to being strong upfront. But in 2024, the third season under 38-year-old head coach Marcus Freeman, the Irish won't have the luxury of leaning on an offensive line loaded with well-established NFL talent. And that makes the news that Notre Dame got on Monday even more troublesome.

“Notre Dame’s rebuilding offensive line suffered a significant blow over the weekend when left tackle Charles Jagusah was lost for the season with a torn right pectoral muscle,” writes Pete Sampson of The Athletic. “The sophomore underwent an MRI and received the results Monday, confirming the season-ending prognosis.”

Charles Jagusah, who saw limited action during the 2023 season until Notre Dame's appearance in the Sun Bowl, was slated to start at the ever-crucial left tackle position for the Irish this season, stepping into the very large shoes of the aforementioned two-time All-American Joe Alt. But Joe Alt wasn't the only tackle Notre Dame lost to the NFL Draft. Blake Fisher was a two-year starter at right tackle for Notre Dame, and was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2nd Round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame's inexperienced offensive boasts tons of potential

Despite the losses of Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, new Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was high on the potential of his young and inexperienced offensive line heading into the season.

“O-line wise, I like both the young tackles,” Denbrock told Sampson back in July. “Charles (Jagusah) has a chance to be really good. Aamil Wagner had a good spring. He’s got to continue to come along, but he did a really nice job in the spring. I love the center (Ashton Craig). You always want your center to set the tone for the group and be the leader. He is that. I love that.”

What Notre Dame does to offset the season-long loss of Charles Jagusah remains to be seen. Aamil Wagner and Tosh Baker are in a tight battle to earn the starting right tackle spot. It'll be interesting to see if Marcus Freeman, Mike Denbrock and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph move one of those two over to left tackle, or if true freshman Guerby Lambert can step into a starting job.

Regardless of who the choice ends up being, the Irish will have their hands full in their season opener, when they head to Kyle Field to face the Texas A&M Aggies, a group projected to have one of the best defensive lines in the country with the addition of 2023 Big Ten sack leader Nic Scourton.