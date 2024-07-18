In the NFL, each season brings forth a newcomer who surpasses expectations. A rookie player who seemingly emerges from nowhere to become a force on the field. For the Denver Broncos, a rookie who could shatter expectations is running back Audric Estime.

While many fans and experts focus on predicting the usual high draft pick players to shine, Estime could be the underdog who leaves a lasting impact on the Broncos. Here's why Estime could be the Broncos' best rookie sleeper to make an impact in the 2024 season.

Audric Estime – Running Back

Audric Estime was drafted by the Broncos with the 147th pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Coming out of high school, Estime originally committed to Michigan State before switching to Notre Dame.

After being drafted, a photo of Estime showing his insanely muscular build surfaced and went viral. Standing at 5'11” and 233 pounds, Estime has the build to be a serious bruiser in the NFL.

Estime brings a mix of strength and speed to his role as a running back. His time at Notre Dame showcased his knack for breaking through tackles with a combination of power and agility. At the NFL Combine, Estime ran a 4.58 40-yard dash.

At Notre Dame, Estime was mainly used as a runner. He was sparsely used as a receiving back, where he accumulated 26 receptions for 277 yards in his entire college career. Estime did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for 2,321 yards. He also averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

Estime’s versatility could also make him an invaluable asset for the Broncos. In today's NFL, it's hard to find success when you are a running back who only runs the ball. Not only does Estime run the ball, but he excels as a pass protector as well. While the Broncos have put serious effort into improving their offensive line, it doesn't hurt to have a running back who can pick up blitzes and help keep the quarterback upright.

The Broncos' current roster situation also bodes well in Estime's favor. Rumors circulated that the Broncos may be looking to move on from either Samaje Perine or Javonte Williams before the start of the season. If the Broncos do part ways with one of the two, Estime's quest to make the final roster becomes less difficult.

Ideally, the best running back scenario for the Broncos heading into this season would be Williams as the starter, Jaleel McLaughlin as the second string, and Estime as the third string. This lineup would bring a talented blend of elusiveness in Williams, speed in McLaughlin, and power in Estime.

Estime will have a hurdle to get over, though. During rookie camp, Estime sustained a knee injury that has held him out of OTAs. He underwent a scope procedure to ensure there was no serious damage. The results came back clean, and the Broncos remain optimistic about his return in time for training camp.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is known for his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to maximize his player's strengths. In fact, Payton's favorite kinds of players boast versatility. If Payton can fully utilize Estime's abilities, he and the Broncos could keep opposing defenses guessing and create some mismatches. If Estime can stay healthy, and the Broncos can utilize his strengths correctly, Estime could make a serious impact in his rookie season.