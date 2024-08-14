Netflix has officially renewed Guy Ritchie's hit crime thriller series, “The Gentlemen,” for a second season. The news comes as a major boost to fans who were captivated by the show’s debut earlier this year, per Variety. Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings will return for the new season, with Ritchie resuming his multifaceted role as director, co-writer, creator, and executive producer. The upcoming season will feature eight new episodes, with production slated to begin next year.

Returning with Ritchie's Signature Swagger

“The Gentlemen” series builds on Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, focusing on Eddie Horniman (played by Theo James) as he inherits his father's country estate and discovers the entanglement in a vast cannabis operation. As Eddie attempts to shield his family from the clutches of Britain's criminal underworld, he finds himself deeply immersed in the criminal game he initially sought to escape. The series gets praise for its sharp storytelling and Ritchie's signature style, blending British grit and wit with thrilling plot twists.

The first season, which premiered in March 2024, saw remarkable success, amassing 1.21 billion viewing minutes in its initial four days, according to Nielsen. The show's strong performance clearly justified Netflix’s decision to greenlight a second season.

In crafting the next chapter of “The Gentlemen”, Ritchie will collaborate with Matthew Read, who will co-write the new season. The executive producer team includes Ritchie, Will Gould, Matthew Read, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures, along with Marc Helwig for Miramax Television and Ivan Atkinson. Netflix U.K.’s content VP praised the show’s blend of “gun-toting chickens and drug-dealing Dukes,” attributing its success to Ritchie’s ability to deliver authentically British stories with a distinct flair.

Kaya Scodelario's Excitement

Kaya Scodelario hinted at the second season in a recent interview on Collider Ladies Night. Scodelario, who plays Glass, shared her enthusiasm for continuing the journey with Theo James and expressed a desire for the new season to offer a fresh and exciting direction for the characters. She emphasized the importance of staying true to their characters while exploring new, engaging adventures.

With production set to begin soon, fans of “The Gentlemen” can look forward to more of Ritchie's riveting storytelling and dynamic character development in Season 2. The show’s renewal signals Netflix’s confidence in its continued success and the series’ ability to captivate audiences with its blend of crime drama and British charm.