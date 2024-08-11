The pressure is never off at Ohio State. Especially after three consecutive losses to archrival Michigan.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day should have an elite team on his hands once again this season, and since the Wolverines don't have J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and Jim Harbaugh is no longer roaming the sidelines, the advantage may very well end up with the Buckeyes once again.

There have been dramatic changes within the Big Ten this year, and Day must concern himself with all of them. However, a date with the Wolverines on the final day of November is always in the back of his mind.

There are 11 regular-season games before Ohio State hosts Michigan this year, and the Buckeyes will likely be favored in all of them — with the possible exception of Nov. 2 at Penn State.

The key for Ohio State, Day and his coaching staff is to put the best team on the field throughout the season. As the Buckeyes prepare for their Aug. 31 season opener at the Horseshoe against Southern Miss, there are several X-factors that have to be considered.

No, we are not talking about junior running back Quinshon Judkins. He is expected to be a key contributor after transferring from Ole Miss. Judkins was a star with the Rebels, rushing for 1,567 yards during his first season with Ole Miss and following up with 1,158 yards and 17 TDs.

Judkins is not an X-factor, he is just a star-in-waiting for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State X-factor No. 1 — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

If there's one thing that Ohio State has been known for over the last couple of decades — and perhaps longer — it's that the Buckeyes always have elite wide receivers on their roster. Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are just a few of those top receivers.

The supply never seems to end, and the new star is likely to be freshman Jeremiah Smith. He was one of the most highly recruited players in the nation, and he is currently listed as the team's starting X-receiver.

The Buckeyes will certainly depend on returning star wideout Emeka Egbuka and they also have Carnell Tate. Egbuka caught 74-1,151-10 during the 2022 season and he followed that up with 41-515-4 while playing 10 games last year. Tate was used in a more limited fashion. He caught 18 passes for 264 yards and 1 TD last year. It's clear that much more is expected this season.

Smith checks in at 6-3 and 215 pounds and he had a brilliant final season at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Opa Locka, Florida. He caught 88 passes for 1,376 yards and 19 TDs as his team won its third consecutive state title.

Ohio State X-fact0r No. 2 — MLB C.J. Hicks

C.J. Hicks has been waiting patiently for his turn with the Buckeyes. The record shows the 6-3, 233-pound Hicks has 14 tackles to his name during his first two years with the team. But now it's his turn to become one of the team's most dependable defensive players.

The Dayton, Ohio prospect was the nation's No. 1 linebacker recruit in 2021. He had 84 tackles that season and he could produce big numbers for the Buckeyes and help them develop a defense that is worthy of an elite spot in college football's postseason structure.

In addition to his skill at tackling, he has the athleticism to diagnose the play quickly and get to the ball carrier and deliver a big hit. The Buckeyes are expecting big-play ability and consistency from Hicks