In SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum's eyes, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football aren't a College Football Playoff contender after they lost to Ohio State 17-14 on Saturday. Finebaum shared his thoughts on the “Matt Barrie Show” (via The Spun's Daniel Bates) on Monday.

“He's (Marcus Freeman) such a good coach and he's come so close. And I'm not making excuses before I go for the kill because it was a colossal error…And Notre Dame fans can say – one tweeted at me today and said, ‘We still have Duke.' Well, that's great. Congratulations. Go down to Durham and revel in ‘GameDay,' but don't spit Duke to me. Please. I think Clemson's on the schedule,” Finebaum said.

“Notre Dame's not getting back in this thing. You can't lose a home game, and you also can't be Notre Dame and have the arrogance of that institution and say, ‘We don't need a conference.' Well, how nice would a conference be right now if you were in the ACC and would have a shot at perhaps Florida State at the end of the year to get you back in,” Finebaum added.

Paul Finebaum concluded Notre Dame football will play in a major bowl game but not the College Football Playoff .

No. 9 Notre Dame football led Ohio State 14-10 in the waning moments of their Week 5 game on Saturday. Unfortunately, Marcus Freeman's troops couldn't stop Ryan Day and Co. from converting on crucial third downs in the fourth quarter. Ohio State ultimately scored on a touchdown with one second left to stun Notre Dame.

It turned out the latter team had only 10 men on the field in the last two possessions. Ohio State's stunning victory also prompted Day to call out legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz.

Notre Dame football hasn't won a national title since 1988. Paul Finebaum predicts that trend will continue. Unless Marcus Freeman and his team get their act together, Finebaum will have the last laugh.