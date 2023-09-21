If you plan to watch Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football go against Ohio State this weekend, get ready to dig deep into your pockets.

One ticket to watch the highly-anticipated matchup at Notre Dame Stadium will cost $640. It's the most expensive ticket in the college football ranks in 2023, per TickPick's Kyle Zorn (via The Spun's Hunter Hodies).

It's unfathomable to think the $640 price tag is for one ticket in section 117 of the stadium's nosebleed section. Fans expect ticket prices to soar for a matchup between two Top 10 teams. However, No. 9 Notre Dame football vs. No. 6 Ohio State takes things to the next level and beyond.

If you are going to South Bend, IN to watch the primetime game live, you will get your money's worth. It's a showdown between two undefeated programs that are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame football wants payback after Ohio State beat them 21-10 in Columbus, OH last year.

Head coach Marcus Freeman leads the charge for Notre Dame football, which is seeking its fifth consecutive win. Behind sixth-year quarterback Sam Hartman, they have outscored their first four opponents by an average of 34 points per game.

Freeman's troops will face stiff opposition in a stingy Ohio State defense that hasn't allowed more than 10 points in three games. Ohio State football also features standout junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., who is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Can Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football sustain their momentum against their first ranked opponent of the season? It will be an exciting matchup from the opening kickoff, for sure.