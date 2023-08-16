Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. has spoken: he will turn on the afterburners in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Harrison predicted he will run 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine early next year, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The highly-touted wideout gave credit to his strict nutrition habits for his insane fitness levels.

“My diet has gotten pretty strict. I try not to eat too much sugar. I removed mostly dairy out of my diet. Just preparing myself to try and live that pro life and taking care of myself,” Harrison said on Tuesday.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the consensus WR1 on 2024 NFL Draft boards… And the Ohio State junior already knows the 40-yard dash time he wants to put up at the NFL Combine 👀 “I think I can run high 4.3s; 4.38 would be my goal. If I get a good start I think my top-end speed will… pic.twitter.com/fsmQMBe4w5 — Next Up with Adam Breneman (@NextUpWithAdam) August 14, 2023

Harrison isn't just fast – he's strong, too. He can lift 380 pounds and do 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Not only that, but he can also squat up to 500 pounds.

Ohio State football's Marvin Harrison, Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in college football

Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, is a projected top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft next April. The former had 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 receptions in his sophomore season in 2022.

Harrison delivers the goods against quality opposition. He had 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 33 catches against top-15 opposition last year. With that in mind, Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James considers Harrison the best wide receiver in college football.

The Ohio State football junior has the makings of a Pro Bowl wide receiver in the NFL It's not surprising because it's in his genes – his dad was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection in his 13-year NFL career.

Expect the younger Harrison to carry his dad's legacy in the pro ranks next year. It turns out the former also looks up to other wide receivers such as Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Calvin Ridley, and Jerry Jeudy.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. will make a valuable first impression on coaches, scouts, and executives with his blazing speed at the combine. The sky is the limit for him from that point onward.