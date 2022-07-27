Notre Dame football recreates The Hangover for epic Shamrock Series jersey reveal

The college football season has yet to begin but Notre Dame football has already scored a victory. The university, which is set to play BYU in Las Vegas on October 8, revealed their Shamrock Series jerseys in the most epic way possible: with a video inspired by the movie, The Hangover. The university posted the hilarious video on their Twitter account Wednesday.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

“Some guys can handle Vegas.” Hilarious. The video featured Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman, tight end Michael Mayer, and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, as well as Fighting Irish legends Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr.

The group went to Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series jersey reveal, recreating the desert scene from The Hangover. Only this time, jerseys were exchanged.

Except they weren’t the jerseys that Freeman and the Notre Dame football players were looking for. Eventually, they found the Shamrock Series jerseys in the comical video. Here they are.

How are y’all feeling about Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series unis? ☘️ 📸 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/K172gEb2UM — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 27, 2022

The Shamrock Series jerseys do have a sleek look, one that Notre Dame football will proudly be rocking when they take the field against the Cougars in Las Vegas this October.

The uniforms are undoubtedly a hit. But talk about knocking the uniform reveal out of the park. Marcus Freeman and company couldn’t have done this better if they tried. Especially the part where Mayer and Hoskey proceeded to attempt the “three best friends dance”, but Freeman hilariously put a stop to it.

That level of dedication served them well in this video. Hopefully, that attention to detail will serve Freeman’s Notre Dame program well in the 2022 season.