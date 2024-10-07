The Notre Dame football program had a Week 6 bye and is preparing for the rivalry game with Stanford in Week 7. Notre Dame has gotten off to a strong start, compiling a 4-1 record with the lone loss coming against Northern Illinois in a stunning upset in South Bend.

Since that loss, Notre Dame has won three straight, including a Week 5 win over top-25 Louisville. However, the Irish got some unfortunate injury news on a key piece of the defensive front on Monday. Marcus Freeman announced that defensive lineman Boubacar Traore is out for the season, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

Freeman also gave some other injury updates.

‘Boubacar Traore “out for the season” per Notre Dame's injury report. Other updates: Probable: Josh Burnham (left ankle), Christian Gray (right shoulder), Jordan Faison (ankle) Questionable: Cooper Flanagan (left ankle), Gabe Rubio (left foot) Billy Schrauth (right ankle).'

The biggest one is easily the loss of Traore. The sophomore has nine solo tackles with three sacks, a pass deflection, and a pick-six that came in the win over Purdue. Traore also has five tackles for loss, as he leads Notre Dame in tackles for loss and sacks through the first month of the 2024 season.

This is just another unfortunate injury blow for Notre Dame, who also lost defensive end Jordan Botelho and center Ashton Craig for the season in recent weeks. Now, Traore adds another loss to the defensive front for a Notre Dame team hoping to find a way to sneak into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Notre Dame faces Stanford in Week 7 before facing Georgia Tech and then Navy before another bye in Week 10. Still, this is another unfortunate turn of events for Marcus Freeman's team, and they will have to lean on somebody else to step up on defense with Traore out for the season.