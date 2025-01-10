Jeremiyah Love helped propel Notre Dame to a 27-24 win over Penn State in Thursday's College Football Playoff semi-final. The Fighting Irish running back didn't hold back his trash talk after the come-from-behind victory in the Orange Bowl.

“We went out and played like the dogs that we are. We ain’t no little dogs, we’re big dogs. They was the little dogs today. Little cats. Whatever you want to call them,” Love told The Athletic's Pete Sampson.

Love rushed 11 times for 45 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He ran through four Penn State defenders for his score, which quickly drew praise from the broadcast and social media.

The sophomore running back turned in a game-changing performance while playing through injury. Love reaggravated a right knee ailment during Notre Dame's 23-10 quarterfinal win over Georgia.

“I kind of just kind of came out here and said f— it and went out there and played,” he said of the injury.

Love has emerged as one of the nation's top running backs this season, rushing 159 times for 1,121 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns. He's also made an impact in the receiving game, catching 26 passes for 232 yards and two scores.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame teammates stick up for Marcus Freeman after win

Love and his Notre Dame teammates' performance appeared to be fueled by comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin directed at their head coach, Marcus Freeman. During a press conference leading up to the game, Franklin jokingly asked the 38-year-old Freeman how old he was and complimented his hairline.

The Penn State coach also said that every college football team should play in a conference, which Notre Dame does not as an independent.

“I’m not gonna speak on their head coach, but we felt like their team didn’t really respect us,” Love said. “We wanted to come into this game and make a statement. Be the aggressors. Dominate them physically. That’s the message. Be physical and play violent. The whole game.”

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts admitted that the press conference left a bitter taste in Freeman's mouth.

“He was angry. He was angry with the press conference thing, whatever was going on between that,” Watts said. “He was mad about that. All the anger went toward us and that anger went onto the field.”

Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser also stuck up for Freeman after the team punched its ticket to the national championship game.

“Let’s just say that 17 minutes ago coach Freeman turned 39,” Kiser said. “So he’s not that young guy that a lot of people treat him as. Guys want to play for coach Freeman, and when you put gas on that fire, it can get really explosive in this locker room.”