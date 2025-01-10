Notre Dame football is not the most glamorous team in the country. They do not possess a high-powered passing attack. This program is defined by its toughness and physicality. Those traits were on full display during a crucial touchdown against Penn State in Thursday night's 27-24 win in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Star running back Jeremiyah Love, who was battling through a knee injury he sustained in the Fighting Irish's Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, showed tremendous determination. Early in the fourth quarter, the sophomore pushed through contact and bulldozed his way into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. The impressive play gave Notre Dame its first lead of the game and informed everyone of Love's grit.

Chaos followed the score, as both teams landed significant blows on one another throughout the final quarter. Love's TD deserves fair acknowledgement, though. And that is what it got from the Fighting Irish fans.

Jeremiyah Love's gutsy TD draws big reactions from Notre Dame football fandom



“Unbelievable performance!” @KingUbaid604 posted on X. “Love is a Beast and only knows forward!!” @gorebashd commented. “Awesome!!!” @robmcguire4372 said. “Huge run!! Let’s go!!” When a player puts his body on the line, particularly when he is already banged-up, the public tends to respond with appreciation and amazement.

This Orange Bowl clash featured plenty of memorable moments, but Love's smash-mouth run is going to make the rounds. The 19-year-old back had 45 yards versus Penn State and rushed for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns in the 14 games preceding this one. Notre Dame football is justifiably distinguished by their defense, and quarterback Riley Leonard commands considerable attention for his superb mobility, but Jeremiyah Love is an integral part of this program's momentous 2024 season.

He will do his best to get as healthy as possible for a national championship matchup against either Ohio State or Texas on Jan. 20. South Bend is genuinely grateful for his effort, but fans earnestly hope that Love has one or two powerful runs left in the tank for what will be the biggest game Notre Dame has played in more than a decade.