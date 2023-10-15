Notre Dame football played their fourth consecutive night game against a ranked team on Saturday against USC football, and the Fighting Irish made a statement. The game was never very close as Notre Dame got out to a big lead early on, and they never looked back. The Fighting Irish led the Trojans 24-6 at halftime, and USC wasn't able to get back into it in the second half. Notre Dame cruised to an easy 48-20 victory over their rival, and a major reason why they had so much success was because of how they handled Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy last year and he came into this season as the favorite to win it again. He had been terrific before USC football took on Notre Dame football, and after his performance on Saturday, he is no longer the favorite. The Fighting Irish did a terrific job making his life difficult, and Williams finished the night 23-37 for 199 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. This was by far Williams' worst game of the season, and maybe his career.

“I told Coach [Al Washington], when you see those guys sub, roll guys,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said, according to a tweet from Adam Rittenburg. “We have to have relentless rushers against Caleb Williams.”

Notre Dame had a good game plan, and they executed it perfectly. Caleb Williams was under duress all night, and it ultimately forced him into a lot of mistakes. The Fighting Irish came ready to play on both sides of the ball, and it earned them an impressive rivalry win.