The past four weeks have been quite the roller coaster for the Notre Dame football team. The Fighting Irish were undefeated and ranked top-10 for their big matchup with Ohio State in late September, but they squandered a golden opportunity to get a huge win, and instead suffered their first loss of the season. That game was the beginning of a daunting stretch for Notre Dame as it was the first game of four consecutive night games against ranked teams. The Fighting Irish won the following week against Duke, but they lost to Louisville the week after that.

Notre Dame football had their fourth and final game of that grueling stretch on Saturday against #10 USC football. The Trojans came into the matchup undefeated, but that didn't last long as the Fighting Irish absolutely dominated for a 48-20 win. Notre Dame did a great job shutting down Caleb Williams, and they forced him into three crucial interceptions. Xavier Watts had two of those picks, and Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman was fired up about it.

“That guy is really good at football,” Sam Hartman said about Xavier Watts, according to a tweet from Tyler Horka.

This was a huge game for both teams as Notre Dame was trying to avoid a third loss in three weeks, and USC still had College Football Playoff hopes coming into this one. At the end of the day, the Fighting Irish came to play, and the Trojans didn't.

Luckily for USC football, this wasn't a conference game, so if they win out and win the Pac-12, they can still make the CFP. However, this team has not looked very good this season, and they would have to fix a ton of issues very quickly to make it through their daunting schedule.

This was a huge win for Notre Dame, and Xavier Watts deserves a lot of credit for it.