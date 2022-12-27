By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is reportedly intending to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per Pete Thamel. Thamel adds that Notre Dame football is the expected landing destination for the QB. Hartman profiles as a quality replacement for former Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne who recently transferred to Arizona State.

Wake Forest football enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign that saw them finish with a 7-5 record. Sam Hartman, a 23-year old, performed well for the Demon Deacons this past season. Hartman has emerged as a steady option under center over the course of the past two years.

Sam Hartman finished the 2021 campaign with 39 passing touchdowns and over 4,200 passing yards. He added 11 rushing touchdowns on 363 rushing yards. Hartman took a step back from a rushing perspective in 2022, tallying just 129 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on the ground. But he continued to perform admirably in regards to throwing the football, recording over 3,700 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns.

Sam Hartman could emerge as a fan-favorite in Notre Dame with the Fighting Irish, assuming he officially makes the transfer. Notre Dame enjoyed a solid first season under head coach Marcus Freeman. They ultimately finished the year with an 8-4 record and are currently preparing for a Bowl Game. However, losing Drew Pyne was a brutal blow for the Fighting Irish.

It will be interesting to see if Sam Hartman can fill his shoes. If Hartman officially transfers to Notre Dame and performs well in 2023, it would not be surprising to see the Fighting Irish make a run at the College Football Playoff.