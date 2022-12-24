By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Sam Hartman has done it again. The Wake Forest football quarterback led his team to a bowl game victory for the second straight year, this time defeating the Missouri Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl by a score of 27-17. So, what does Hartman, the subject of rampant transfer portal rumors, plan to do after securing Wake Forest football a bowl game title?

He just wants a drink. In a hilarious moment, Sam Hartman revealed the plans in his immediate future, and they involve enjoying a cold one, per Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

“Find me the place with the coldest drinks.”

Well, there you have it folks! Hartman, who threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns while breaking the ACC record for most career touchdown passes, just wants to find “the place with the coldest drinks.”

Now that’s a true quarterback of the people! In all seriousness, Sam Hartman has earned a drink, given what he’s endured this season.

The Wake Forest football star’s season was in doubt before it even started, as he was ruled out indefinitely on August 10 due to what turned out to be a condition known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, which resulted in blood clot in the subclavian vein.

He ended up missing only one game, returning to Wake Forest football with a bang on September 10, throwing for four touchdown passes.

Sam Hartman never looked back, as he fired 38 touchdown passes while leading the Demon Deacons to an 8-win regular season.

There’s no telling what the long-term future holds for Hartman, who has been linked to Notre Dame, among other schools.

But his immediate future is clear. Just find the place with the coldest drinks.