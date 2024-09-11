While Notre Dame football's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday was shocking, a certain post-game development may be even more so. Huskies boss Thomas Hammock offered to tell Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman the tactics that led to the upset.

Hammock explained the reasoning behind his generosity, via Pardon My Take.

“We've talked on the phone a couple of times and exchanged text messages. It was my first time meeting him,” Hammock said. “Obviously I have a lot of respect for him as a head coach and I want him to do well for obvious reasons. Just because we competed doesn't mean that we can't help each other, or try to assist each other to make each other better.”

Since Northern Illinois is a part of the MAC and Notre Dame is independent, there's no need for the two coaches to worry about giving each other information. However, it's still kind of Hammock to go out of his way to help Freeman.

Will Hammock's intel help Freeman and the Irish going forward?

Notre Dame football has little margin for error going forward

Hammock's selfless act can make a difference for Freeman and the Irish, who play seven Power Four programs, including two ranked squads going forward. Their loss to the Huskies is a damaging one for their College Football Playoff Resume, so they'll have to be nearly flawless the rest of the way to secure a spot.

“Sometimes, when you become a head coach, you don't have that many people you can really rely upon because no one is going through what you are going through,” Hammock continued. “While I don't understand what he's going through, I have an idea of some of the things he's going through. So if I can help him, and help him achieve the types of things he wants to achieve, that's what it's about, paying it forward.”

As a MAC coach, Hammock isn't used to the same level of pressure that Freeman deals with, as Notre Dame is one of the most famous programs in the history of the sport. The Irish, who were favored to win by 28 points at home, are expected to be one of the nation's best teams. Northern Illinois, though, is typically an afterthought.

The loss took Notre Dame's CFP chances down from 75% to 25%, via Sports Illustrated. The Irish came into the contest ranked fifth in the AP Poll, dropping 13 spots the following week. The Huskies, meanwhile, jumped to 25th.