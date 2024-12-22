The Notre Dame football program has 11 national championships, but Marcus Freeman's team made history with its 12th win of the year over Indiana in the first game of the College Football Playoff, the most in a single season in program history. Freeman spoke on the accomplishment, and he is appreciating it, despite the fact that their focus is on something bigger.

“You know, we wouldn't be in this situation if we didn't have 12 wins,” Marcus Freeman said, according to Dan Morrison of On3.com. “So, I'm grateful to be a part of a program and a team that has been able to accomplish this. But you know I'm greedy, and my focus is — although I don't want their focus to be on it, my focus is going to be on finding a way to get 13. that's what matters. That's what's going to be important is to enjoy this thing but get ready for the next opportunity.”

Freeman catches a lot of criticism when Notre Dame football does not perform up to expectations, which are sky high. He knows if the Fighting Irish lose in the coming weeks, many will not be satisfied.

Notre Dame football looks to build off of dominant win vs Indiana

Notre Dame football played the first-ever game in the 12-team College Football Playoff format. The Fighting Irish came away with a 27-17 win over Indiana, and that score does not do justice to how dominant Notre Dame was in that game. It was a good performance that provides optimism for a deep playoff run.

Coming up next, Notre Dame will play the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. It is possible that Georgia will be without starting quarterback Carson Beck, who suffered an injury against Texas in the SEC championship game. Freeman's team has an opportunity to get to the semifinals of the playoff, where Notre Dame would play either Boise State or Penn State.