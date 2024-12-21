It was an exciting Friday night for the Notre Dame football team as they beat the Indiana Hoosiers to advance in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman spoke about the win but also wanted to harp on why the current team is unlike any others, especially one that has overcome their own hurdles this season.

Freeman was on The Pat McAfee Show where he reflected on the day after beating the Hoosiers where the host asked about quarterback Riley Leonard's column in The Player's Tribune about the upsetting loss to Northern Illinois earlier in the season. The head coach would use that moment and say the team is “special” as he learned more about them “in the lowest moments.”

“You learn the most about an individual or about a relationship in the lowest moments,” Freeman said. “And that's what I learned what this program was all about, what this year's team was all about after that loss it was a team that continued to come together, continue to put in the work necessary, to continue to improve. And what you've seen now is a group that has constantly improved and that's playing at as close to its full potential as we can. There's still more, there's a little bit more that we got to continue to find ways to reach that level where we're playing our full potential. But this team is special, and they continue to put the work in that it takes to have success.”

Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman sends message to team after win

Freeman would want to send a message to the Fighting Irish that while there is no doubt time for celebrating this win over Indiana in the College Football Playoff, they still have a tourney to play to reach the ultimate goal. He would echo the same sentiments with Scott Van Pelt after the 10-point win.

“I'll have to say, do as I say, not as I do,” Freeman said after the game. “I'm a guy that's probably going back to my office here in a minute and watch this game to see what we have to clean up. But I do want our players to enjoy this thing, and don't start thinking about Georgia. That's going to be stressful enough as we move forward but enjoy this first victory. We're the first ever win in a playoff game in Notre Dame stadium. Not many times in your life are you ever a first. So enjoy this victory, enjoy tonight, take off tomorrow and we will get back to work on Sunday.”

At any rate, the No. 7 ranked Notre Dame football team will now look to upset the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in what will no doubt be a highly anticipated matchup set to take place on January 1 of the new year.