We've got the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs enters its second round next week, and the Fighting Irish will face the Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame breezed by Indiana to advance to the quarter-finals, while the Bulldogs earned a bye week. However, Georgia will be without their starting QB, Carson Beck. Only one team can advance, so who's it going to be?

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Notre Dame will defeat Georgia 22-20 and advance to the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals. Defense was the name of the game here, and the Fighting Irish's defense gave their team enough to earn a win. And while Notre Dame's offense wasn't explosive, they can thank kicker Mitch Jeter for finishing each scoring drive.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #7 ND 7 9 3 3 22 #2 UGA 0 7 3 10 20

Notre Dame's offense failed to finish drives, but kicker Mitch Jeter had no problem solving that issue. He went on to convert five field goals on five attempts. Furthermore, he converted a 21 Yd attempt late in the fourth quarter which effectively put the game away.

Georgia's backup QB, Gunner Stockton, did play well. He never turned the ball over, and threw two touchdowns. However, Georgia's offense failed to produce early on, forcing them to play catchup for the rest of the game. Furthermore, because they used a backup QB, the Fighting Irish defense focused mostly on stopping the run, which they did for the most part.

Notre Dame's offense wasn't spectacular, but they at least had momentum. WR Beaux Collins' first quarter touchdown proved to be crucial to the team's win. QB Riley Leonard was also efficient, completing 70% of his passes.

With the win, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish advance to the Capital One Orange Bowl, where they'll play either Boise State or Boise State. Should they win there, they'll make it to the National Championship game. If Notre Dame's defense can play this well in real life, then they can be a major threat in this bracket.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

ND – Beaux Collins 3 Yd pass from Riley Leonard (Mitch Jeter Kick), 10:09 (ND 7-0)

Second Quarter:

ND – Mitch Jeter, 20 Yd FG, 14:16 (ND 10-0)

UGA – Arian Smith 68 Yd pass from Gunner Stockton (Peyton Woodring kick), 11:58 (ND 10-7)

ND – Mitch Jeter, 52 Yd FG, 6:30 (ND 13-7)

ND – Mitch Jeter, 40 Yd FG, 0:05 (ND 16-7)

Third Quarter:

ND – Mitch Jeter, 26 Yd FG, 5:12 (ND 19-7)

UGA – Peyton Woodring, 38 Yd FG, 0:26 (ND 19-10)

Fourth Quarter:

UGA – Peyton Woodring, 28 Yd FG, 6:31 (ND 19-13)

ND – Mitch Jeter, 21 Yd FG, 1:44 (ND 22-13)

UGA – Dominic Lovett 21 Yd pass from Gunner Stockton (Peyton Woodring kick), 0:14 (ND 22-20)

Overall, that wraps up our Notre Dame vs. Georgia Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future. In the meantime, check out the results of some of our other simulations for the College Football playoffs.

Note: Despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, it also seems to make these games play on Freshman, which isn't our intention. Nevertheless, we're still looking to improve our sims. These include, but are not limited to:

