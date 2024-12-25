Oregon football stands alone as the last unbeaten team left. The Ducks' march to their first-ever football national title begins New Year's Day at a familiar place: The Rose Bowl.

The No. 1 Ducks, however, have to top the one opponent that gave them their biggest scare this season. Ohio State is pulling up to Pasadena with revenge on its mind against Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, head coach Dan Lanning and company.

The Buckeyes are bringing a plethora of talent and visions of a national title. Ohio State already has one player who recalls that narrow 32-31 Oregon victory on Oct. 12. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard sounded off on the rematch after OSU dismantled Tennessee 42-17, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

“We've all been looking forward to this one and for another crack at these guys,” Howard said, who spoke with a rose stem in his teeth to commemorate their future trip to Pasadena. “The way that last one ended doesn't sit right with me. It still bugs me.”

Will the highly-anticipated rematch deliver a different result? Or does Oregon have too much of an edge over Ohio State? Time for some bold predictions involving the Ducks.

Dillon Gabriel delivers 300-yard day

Howard has a deep lineup of wide receivers. Emeka Egbuka is the reliable veteran wideout on his side. Jeremiah Smith is predicted to explode against Oregon, as the freshman destroyed Tennessee to open the College Football Playoffs.

But let's remember Gabriel comes with his own embarrassment of riches at wide receiver.

Johnson is one dynamic weapon on Gabriel's side. Gabriel gave praise to Evan Stewart too, signifying he'll be a huge emphasis on Jan. 1. Kenyon Sadiq even emerged as a breakout surprise in the Big 10 title game. The tight end caught two touchdowns against Penn State.

All these pieces surrounding Gabriel point to the Heisman Trophy finalist hitting the 300-yard mark against OSU.

Tez Johnson catches 2 of Gabriel's 3 touchdown passes

Johnson still ranks as Gabriel's go-to target. He's walking into the prestigious bowl game with 78 catches, 866 yards, and 10 touchdowns in tow.

The slot WR, however, delivered a season-best 181 receiving yards to beat the Nittany Lions for the conference title. Like OSU's Smith, Johnson is fresh off a career-defining performance.

Johnson will find space in the Ohio State secondary to attack. Even if the Buckeyes and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles choose to bracket or double team him, OSU has to worry about Gabriel's other weapons.

Johnson consistently gets open. That's going to mean multiple touchdowns against OSU.

Noah Whittington will provide pivotal runs

Overshadowed by Johnson and Sadiq's breakthrough Big 10 performances was Whittington's huge night. The junior hit new season-highs of 15 carries for 82 yards against PSU.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein likely will turn to Whittington here. The 5-foot-8, 200-pound RB proved he can emerge as a reliable change-of-pace back.

Ohio State shut down the Volunteers' ground attack last week. However, the Buckeyes benefitted from lead rusher Dylan Sampson leaving the game early with an injury.

Oregon has backfield options. Jordan James is the 1,000-yard bell cow back. But Whittington plays a pivotal role here. He'll keep James fresh and this offense humming on the ground.

Matayo Uiagalelei will sack Will Howard again

Oregon's top pass rusher was the lone defender who grabbed Howard for a sack.

Ohio State's QB1 hasn't been sacked since Nov. 23 against Indiana. Uiagalelei, however, presents a far different motor compared to the Buckeyes' last two opponents.

Best believe Lanning will find weak spots on the line for his top pass rusher to attack. Uiagalelei will get Howard down to the grass at least once.

Oregon will keep it close, but watches different result

Ohio State brings new energy after destroying a Southeastern Conference representative to open the CFP. They get the one team they've wanted since that October loss.

Oregon has looked vulnerable in multiple games. Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) challenger Idaho handed the Ducks an early scare as Oregon barely escaped 24-14. Boise State nearly knocked off the Ducks in Eugene on Sept. 7, with Oregon winning 37-34. Even 5-7 Wisconsin came close to pulling off the upset in its Nov. 16 meeting, as the Ducks escaped 16-13.

The Buckeyes responded to the swath of criticism head coach Ryan Day received following the infamous Michigan loss. Ohio State taking down the SEC representative Tennessee the way it did signifies this is a more focused, plus driven, Buckeyes team.

Oregon's weapons will keep this game close. But Ohio State wins this in overtime. Howard hits Smith for the final touchdown, and to claim the roses and a semifinal spot.