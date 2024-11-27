ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is one of the most historic rivalries in college football as Notre Dame faces USC this week. It's time for a classic at the Coliseum as we share our college football odds series and make a Notre Dame-USC prediction and pick.

Notre Dame-USC Last Game – Matchup History

The 21st-ranked Notre Dame destroyed the 10th-ranked USC 48-20 in the last encounter last season. Amazingly, Xavier Watts picked off Caleb Williams twice to help lead the charge. This rivalry goes back 100 years and always seems to involve a team making a push for a championship, with this season being no exception.

Overall Series: Notre Dame leads 49-37-5.

College Football Odds: Notre Dame-USC Odds

Notre Dame: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -275

USC: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. USC

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

Things are going well for the Fighting Irish, and the defense has been exceptional. Ultimately, defensive coordinator Al Golden has shone in leading the charge, making things easier for the offense and all the talent on it.

Riley Leonard continues to dominate the college football landscape. So far, he has passed for 1,937 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing 112 times for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. The running backs have also thrived. Significantly, Jeremiyah Love has run 121 times for 850 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 168 yards and two scores. Jadarian Price has rushed 77 times for 540 yards and six touchdowns.

His pass-catchers have been solid. Beaux Collins has 34 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Jaden Greathouse has 25 catches for 339 yards and one score. Tight end Mitchell Evans has 24 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Golden's defense has been (pun intended) golden. This defense has talent that can turn a game on its head. Of course, you cannot talk about this defense without Watts, who continues to play at an elite level. Watts has 19 solo tackles and four interceptions. Therefore, quarterbacks are always hesitant to challenge him. Adon Shuler has 24 solo tackles and three interceptions. Likewise, Leonard Moore has tallied 17 solo tackles and two interceptions.

Notre Dame will cover the spread if they can continue to run the ball efficiently using the combined talents of Leonard, Love, and Price to get the job done. Then, the defense must continue to play at a high level and make plays to gain good field position.

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

Things have not gone well this season, and USC has lost talent options to other elite schools like Colorado. Unfortunately, the fall from grace has been alarming, and starting over from Williams has been tougher than anticipated.

Miller Moss has not been awful. However, he still could do better. Moss has passed for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Yet, he must do more against one of the better defenses in college football. The running game has been stout. Substantially, Woody Marks has rushed 192 times for 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns. Quinten Joyner has also been good, running 53 times for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Three receivers have helped the Trojans. Significantly, Makai Lemon has 37 receptions for 532 yards and three touchdowns. Zachariah Branch has 43 catches for 548 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, Kyron Hudson has tallied 36 receptions for 436 yards and three touchdowns.

The USC defense has been inconsistent this season. There has not been much, yet two players have stood out. Mason Cobb has tallied 24 solo tackles and two interceptions. Also, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has added 37 solo tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions.

USC will cover the spread if it can chip at this defense and run the ball efficiently to keep the Notre Dame offense off the field and give themselves a better chance of getting the final possession. Then, the defense must form a wall to stop the Notre Dame running game and force mistakes.

Final Notre Dame-USC Prediction & Pick

Notre Dame is 10-1 against the spread, while USC is 6-5 against the odds. Moreover, the Fighting Irish are 2-0 against the spread on the road, while the Trojans are 4-1 against the spread at home. Notre Dame is 1-0 against the spread in its one game where it's been the favorite on the road, while USC is 0-1 against the spread in its one game where it's been the underdog at home.

Last season was just a preview of how different these teams are. Consequently, not much has changed, as the Trojans have gotten slightly worse, while the Fighting Irish seem to have gotten better. I expect the trend to continue.

Final Notre Dame-USC Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame: -7.5 (-104)