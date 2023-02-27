Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey didn’t have any updates on the status of sophomore Olivia Miles after the star guard went down with an apparent knee injury yesterday afternoon vs. Louisville.

According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Ivey said Miles is getting her knee looked at by a doctor after she goes to class on Monday.

Miles went down with less than three minutes left in the first half after landing awkwardly and was down on the floor before eventually walking off under her own power. She didn’t return to the court but was seen icing her knee on the bench throughout the rest of the second half. After Notre Dame hit two free throws late to seal the win, Miles was jumping up and down on her good leg.

“It was just to stay together and just for us to know that when one person, when our sister, goes down, everybody has to step up,” Ivey said after the game yesterday. “Everybody just basically just went after it, competed and knew that we’re playing for a little bit more with Olivia out.”

Heading into the game, Miles was averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. She has led the Irish in scoring and has once again been a blistering presence following a strong freshman campaign. Miles has continued the Irish’s tradition of strong guard play, that includes Skylar Diggins-Smith, Marina Mabrey, and Arike Ogunbowale, to name a few. Notre Dame has needed its players to step up after the team lost Dara Mabrey, sister of Marina, for the year. Her fifth season with the Irish was cut short due to a knee injury.