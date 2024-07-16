The Denver Nuggets won the title in 2023 but failed to defend it in the 2024 season. Denver's free agency is pivotal to improving their roster for a title run in 2025.

Nikola Jokic won his third MVP in four years, but the Nuggets weren't at the same level as a team. Denver lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a seven-game series in the second round of the playoffs.

The Nuggets have a star duo, Jokic and Jamal Murray, who are tough for any team to defend. Denver also has Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, two high-quality role players who fit well in the starting five.

However, the Nuggets have lost some key pieces, with Bruce Brown leaving in 2023 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason. Brown and Caldwell-Pope are great perimeter defenders and contributed while playing off-ball on offense.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in the 2023 season. The 31-year-old wing shot 46 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three. Replacing his production as a shooter and defender with their limited budget will be difficult for the Nuggets.

Denver will likely have Christian Braun take over the starting role unless they find a budget option in free agency. Outside their starting five, they have some work to do to add depth to their rotation. However, they only have minimum contracts available to improve their bench unit.

With that said, here is the Nuggets' best move in 2024 NBA free agency.

Nuggets sign Dario Saric to two-year deal

The Nuggets signed Saric to a two-year $10.6 million deal. The 30-year-old big man proved to be a solid role player for the Golden State Warriors in 2024.

Saric averaged eight points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 46.6 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from behind the arc. Saric is a stretch big and has the versatility to be a power forward or center.

His quality play on the offensive end of the floor should give the Nuggets a boost off the bench. Denver didn't have versatility at the big spot in 2024 behind Jokic, with DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji. In 2023, when they won the title, they had a versatile big in Jeff Green off the bench. Green operated as a small ball five or power forward, like the role Saric should step into for the Nuggets this year.

Braun will play a pivotal role, likely moving into the starting shooting guard spot. The 23-year-old was impressive in his second season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game across 82 games. Braun shot 46 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from downtown.

Denver is relying heavily on its young core, Braun, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson, to take on big rotational roles. These young players have shown flashes, but moving into a rotational role will be a big step. 27-year-old Slovenian forward Vlatko Cancar will likely take on a rotational role.

Cancar is entering his fifth season after averaging five points per game, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep. They will heavily rely on these unproven players to step up, along with the addition of Saric.

The Nuggets have a well-constructed roster and should return to championship contention in 2025. Denver has arguably the best player in the league in Jokic and a quality overall offense. The addition of Saric to their bench unit should help improve the Nuggets' depth.