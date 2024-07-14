When it comes to the Denver Nuggets, they came short of repeating as champions as they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, but they will always be in contention when they have Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray intact. However, the latter is eligible to sign an extension this summer, but a deal has not been reached as of yet as some fans could be nervous about the situation, but it should not be a worry according to Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth.

On a SiriusXM NBA Radio show, Booth spoke during the start of Summer League where the topic was on Murray, his hopeful extension, and even his current goal which is to represent Team Canada in the Paris Olympics. Booth would talk about how integral Murray has been to Denver saying that when it comes to a new contract, he does not “think it'll be a bunch of negotiation.”

“I mean, Jamal has been a staple of our program for the last eight years, essentially,” Booth said. “So, obviously, we're very interested in getting some done with him. The Olympics are a big deal and I think, having him focus on that, get through that. When he gets back, when we come back close, I think it'd be pretty easy. I don't think it'll be a bunch of negotiation.”

Booth touches on Murray's conditioning with the Nuggets

Along with Jokic, Murray has been a part of one of the most feared duos in the NBA that has led them to a championship in 2023 where they beat the Miami Heat in five games. Despite being eliminated earlier than they would have liked this past season, Murray would average 21.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arch.

Booth would also be asked from the radio show hosts about the conditioning of Murray and if that is a factor in regards to offering the star guard a contract or not. The Nuggets general manager and former player would mostly dismiss that kind of notion of, saying that Murray has taken on a lot of the load especially playing for the first time into June for the NBA Finals run and even now participating with Team Canada.

“Well, the cumulative fatigue is always a factor, especially when you play all the way into June for the first time,” Booth said. “So I don't think it's fair to really try to evaluate his conditioning through that lens. I think guys have to experience it as anybody else playing that deep into the season and playing those kind of minutes and carrying that kind of load. So I think, he's been good from what are all out here in Canada's practice, he looks good and in shape, obviously, that scrimmage other day. You know, they got up and down a little bit. It was just an average game for him. So but I think he'll show up in the Olympics like he always does.”

Nuggets see Murray as a “star player” and will get paid like one per Booth

From the way that Booth is speaking on Murray's new contract extension, it seems that it is very likely that both sides agree on a deal to keep him in Denver. It is hard to see the star guard go anywhere else besides back to the Nuggets as he has been there for his whole career which has been seven seasons played so far ever since he was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

There is no doubt that Booth seems confident as he was also asked about what the contract negotiations could look like whether it be giving Murray a full max deal or would it involve more discussions. While Booth would unsurprisingly give little detail, he would say that Denver sees him as a “star player” and that the finished result will be “getting what he deserves.”

“I think that's between Jamal's representation and our team, you know, we look at Jamal as a star player,” Booth said via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “So, when you look at him like that, like he's probably going to end up getting what he deserves.”

Murray focusing on Olympics than new contract extension with Denver

Murray also commented on contract discussions between himself and the Nuggets while he was preparing for the Olympics alongside Team Canada, which is the first time in nine years since he has played for his home country. When asked about the ongoing conversations and why an extension has been unsigned, he said that it is “not on my mind” since he is focused on the Paris Olympics according to Sports Illustrated.

“When we get there, we get there,” Murray said. “I'm playing games right now for Canada…so that's not on my mind.”

It seems virtually impossible that Murray would be on another team besides the Nuggets as there is a comfortability knowing he is a crucial part of a team that has the tools to be a championship team once again as they were in 2023. At any rate, Denver looks to improve despite having an impressive season where they went 57-25 which put them second place in the Western Conference where they lost in seven games in a heated series to the aforementioned Timberwolves.