Surely he's not the first wise man to drop this knowledge, but ESPN legend and NFL Primetime host Chris Berman will often note the following when discussing the way a team has been playing: “Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a pattern.” I bring this up today because it's starting to feel like Michael Porter Jr.'s post All-Star break bump is officially a pattern. Just check the numbers:
2020-21 (pre All-Star) – 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 50% shooting
2020-21 (post All-Star) – 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 56% shooting
2022-23 (pre All-Star) – 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 48% shooting
2022-23 (post All-Star) – 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 51% shooting
2023-24 (pre All-Star) – 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 47% shooting
2023-24 (post All-Star) – 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 57% shooting
In each of the last three seasons in which MPJ was healthy, he's been far more productive after the All-Star break than he was prior to it. In each case, his scoring, rebounding, and shooting percentage all improved after the midseason week-long break. Apparently rest and relaxation and the sunshine of Cabo San Lucas does wonders for the professional athlete.
“I just needed to get some sun. I was locked in my apartment for a long time without seeing the sun. I think that can boost your mood.”
Michael Porter Jr. on what’s contributed to his success since the All-Star break 😅
“I got burnt, for sure,” Porter told Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette after his first game back following his All-Star break getaway, but his skin hasn't been the only thing sizzling since the Nuggets returned to action on February 22nd. On Saturday night against the Lakers, MPJ was a perfect 10-for-10 from the field. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in 37 minutes of action. It was only the 25th instance in NBA history in which a player scored at least 25 points without missing a field goal attempt.
No wonder Michael Porter Jr. is in good spirits. He's playing great ball for the defending NBA champions, he's playing alongside the most fun teammate currently in the league, and he's rich enough to take a quick trip down to Central America whenever he pleases.
Not a bad life.