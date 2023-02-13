You heard it many times before Super Bowl 57 between the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles of Jalen Hurts, and you heard it at least one more time after when Chris Berman reiterated it again, albeit with an additional factoid that left many football fans cringing: the Super Bowl down in Glendale Sunday night was the first ever that featured two black starting quarterbacks.

But going back to what Chris Berman said, he added while introducing the highlights of Super Bowl 57 that the event also occurred on the same day as former US President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

“Also, of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time. Fittingly, February 12th is Abe Lincoln’s birthday.”

As for the game itself, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ended up on top, winning Super Bowl 57, 38-35. The Chiefs were down by 10 points at the half and looked as though they were doomed to lose the contest when Mahomes was seen limping off the field during Kansas City’s final possession of the first half. Instead, Mahomes and company mounted a successful comeback in the second half to capture the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory in the Andy Reid era.

Mahomes finished with only 182 passing yards but threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 21 of his 27 throws. Major credits should also go to the Chiefs’ offensive line which stepped up big time. Mahomes was sacked zero times all throughout the contest and also rushed six times for 44 yards despite a problematic ankle.