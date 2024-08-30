NBA 2K25 launches on September 6, 2024, and fans might be curious to know which Golden State Warriors players in history are ranked the highest. Throughout the Warriors' history, the team produced a plethora of NBA legends.

With that in mind, here are the 10 all-time highest-ranked Warriors players in NBA 2K25.

Wilt Chamberlain was a key player for the Golden State Warriors from 1959 to 1965. During his time with the team, Chamberlain established numerous records, including his legendary 100-point game in 1962. He helped lead the Warriors to several playoff runs and earned multiple All-NBA and All-Star honors, cementing his lasting impact on the franchise's history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Chamberlain has the following:

99 Rebounding

98 Potential

95 Athleticism

94 Inside Scoring

80 Defending

78 Outside Scoring

60 Intangibles

59 Playmaking

Chamberlain has a total of 21 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame, 15 are Gold, one is Silver, and one is Bronze.

While Wilt Chamberlain may be the highest-ranked all-time Warriors player in NBA 2K25, Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest player to ever play for Golden State. He's brought home four NBA titles for the franchise and was the Finals MVP in their most recent championship victory. Curry reshaped the landscape of the NBA with his impeccable shooting from long distance. If it weren't for him and his era with the Warriors, the league would probably still be fixated on battling inside the paint.

Looking at his in-game stats, Curry has the following:

99 Intangibles

97 Potential

95 Outside Scoring

94 Playmaking

85 Athleticism

71 Defending

58 Inside Scoring

46 Rebounding

Curry has a total of 34 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame, 22 are Gold, five are Silver, and three are Bronze.

While some may feel indifferent to Kevin Durant being a part of the Warriors' all-time team in NBA 2K25, there's no denying that he played a pivotal role for the franchise in the modern era. Although his stint was short-lived, Durant brought home back-to-back titles for the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, both of which he was named the Finals MVP. Whether you love or hate him, Durant has undoubtedly helped keep the modern Warriors dynasty alive.

Looking at his in-game stats, Durant has the following:

99 Intangibles

97 Potential

95 Outside Scoring

86 Inside Scoring

83 Playmaking

81 Athleticism

75 Defending

70 Rebounding

Durant has a total of 30 badges. 17 are Gold, four are Silver, and nine are Bronze.

Rick Barry (95 OVR)

Famous for his distinctive underhand free throw technique, Rick Barry set a single-season record with a 94.7% free throw percentage. Barry's outstanding scoring and playmaking abilities were key to the Warriors' success, guiding them to an NBA championship in 1975. During his time with the team, he earned six All-Star selections and remains a celebrated figure in Warriors history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Barry has the following:

98 Intangibles

95 Potential

94 Outside Scoring

87 Inside Scoring

86 Athleticism

85 Rebounding

82 Defending

82 Playmaking

Barry has a total of 18 badges. 17 of them are Gold and one is Bronze.

Chris Mullin (94 OVR)

Chris Mullin had a standout NBA career with the Golden State Warriors from 1985 to 1997, playing a pivotal role in the famed “Run TMC” trio with Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond. Renowned for his superb scoring talent, Mullin's effortless shooting and offensive versatility were instrumental in the team's success. A five-time All-Star, he guided the Warriors to several playoff runs and remains a cherished figure in the franchise's history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Barry has the following:

95 Outside Scoring

94 Potential

84 Athleticism

83 Intangibles

79 Defending

78 Playmaking

72 Inside Scoring

57 Rebounding

Mulling has a total of 14 badges. Four of them are Hall of Fame, six are Gold, three are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Nate Thurmond (92 OVR)

Nate Thurmond had a remarkable career with the Golden State Warriors from 1963 to 1974, where he was known for his outstanding defense, shot-blocking, and rebounding abilities. He made history in 1974 by recording the NBA's first-ever quadruple-double. As a seven-time NBA All-Star, Thurmond left a lasting legacy as one of the greatest players in Warriors history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Thurmond has the following:

95 Rebounding

92 Potential

85 Athleticism

81 Inside Scoring

80 Defending

75 Outside Scoring

70 Intangibles

39 Playmaking

Thurmond has a total of 20 badges. 19 of them are Gold and one is Silver.

Paul Arizin (91 OVR)

Paul Arizin enjoyed an outstanding NBA career with the Golden State Warriors from 1950 to 1962, where he was celebrated for his remarkable scoring talent. A key figure in the team's achievements, Arizin was a ten-time All-Star who set multiple records, including becoming the first player to average 30 points per game in a season. His sharpshooting and offensive skills made a lasting impact on the Warriors' legacy.

Looking at his in-game stats, Arizin has the following:

92 Outside Scoring

92 Potential

88 Rebounding

88 Athleticism

81 Defending

77 Inside Scoring

75 Playmaking

60 Intangibles

Arizin has a total of 22 badges. 11 of them are Gold and 11 are Silver.

Baron Davis (91 OVR)

Baron Davis played for the Golden State Warriors from 2005 to 2008, leaving a lasting mark with his electrifying abilities. Renowned for his explosive athleticism and exceptional court vision, Davis led the Warriors to a memorable 2007 playoff upset over the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. During his time with the team, Davis demonstrated his scoring prowess, playmaking skills, and capacity to elevate the Warriors' performance, solidifying his legacy in the franchise's history.

Looking at his in-game stats, Davis has the following:

99 Intangibles

91 Potential

90 Playmaking

88 Athleticism

81 Outside Scoring

75 Defending

61 Inside Scoring

59 Rebounding

Davis has a total of 37 badges. 26 of them are Gold, 10 are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Klay Thompson (91 OVR)

Klay Thompson played a pivotal role under Stephen Curry's leadership in the Golden State Warriors. Thompson made himself famous as one-half of the “Splash Brothers” alongside Curry. Honestly speaking, if Klay wasn't around to support Steph during their historic run as teammates, the modern-day Warriors dynasty might have never existed. Before Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2024, he was one of the key figures in securing four titles in the past decade.

Looking at his in-game stats, Thompson has the following:

91 Outside Scoring

91 Potential

80 Intangibles

79 Defending

76 Athleticism

68 Playmaking

67 Inside Scoring

42 Rebounding

Thompson has a total of 24 badges. Five of them are Hall of Fame, 12 are Gold, two are Silver, and five are Bronze.

Tim Hardaway (90 OVR)

Tim Hardaway made a major impact during his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors from 1989 to 1996. As a crucial part of the renowned “Run TMC” trio with Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, Hardaway became famous for his exceptional ball-handling and signature crossover dribble. His dynamic style of play was instrumental in the team's success, earning him three All-Star selections and solidifying his legacy as one of the franchise's standout players.

Looking at his in-game stats, Hardaway has the following:

92 Playmaking

90 Outside Scoring

90 Potential

88 Athleticism

77 Defending

60 Intangibles

54 Inside Scoring

43 Rebounding

Hardaway has a total of 23 badges. 17 are Gold and six are Silver.

That's it for this list of the 10 highest-ranked all-time Golden State Warriors players.

For more NBA 2K25 content, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.