The Denver Nuggets are continuing to build upon their lead atop the Western Conference, and their 134-124 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers could help them run away with the number one seed in the West. Unsurprisingly, the Nuggets once again received a huge performance from star center Nikola Jokic, who looks to be well on his way to winning his third straight MVP award.

Jokic dominated the Clippers on Sunday night, scoring 40 points, hauling in 17 rebounds, and dishing out ten assists on the way to a huge victory. It was Jokic’s 23rd triple-double this season, and the Nuggets have won each of those 23 games. In fact, Denver has now won the last 27 games in which Jokic gets a triple-double, which is an NBA record.

The Nuggets have won 27 games in a row when Jokic has a triple-double 🤩 That's the longest streak in NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/VDUwbaZJte — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2023

Nikola Jokic’s dominance has been on full display throughout the 2022-23 season, and he is now averaging a triple-double (24.8 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 10 APG) on the season. As we can see here, that usually is good news for Denver, and should continue to be good news throughout the remainder of the season.

Jokic’s otherworldly campaign has led the Nuggets to the top of the West, and with a 5.5 game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s looking more and more likely that the path to the Finals out West will run through Denver. Jokic has already recorded seven triple-doubles in the month of February, and with one more game against the Houston Rockets before the calendar flips to March, it will be interesting to see if Jokic can all but guarantee the Nuggets a win by recording another triple-double.