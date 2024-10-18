The extension talks between Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have taken an interesting turn per recent comments by ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast. While Gordon, a key piece in Denver’s 2023 NBA title run, wants to sign an extension with the team, the Nuggets are looking to sign him for less than the maximum amount that he can be paid.

“From what I understand, they are negotiating with Aaron Gordon,” Windhorst said. “Aaron Gordon was eligible for a four-year, $150 million-ish contract extension. They haven’t handed out that offer, otherwise he would have signed it. From what I understand, they are negotiating and they’re hopeful of getting him at less than what would be his quote, unquote max.”

He continued, “We’ll see if [they] get that done, but I think they’re trying to do a negotiation there.”

Aaron Gordon was traded to the Nuggets from the Magic in 2021. In September 2021, he signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension that gave him a player option for the 2025-2026 season. He’s been a great front-court piece alongside Michael Porter Jr. and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 31 minutes played last season.

But, could the Nuggets looking to pay Gordon less on his extension prove to be a problem when it comes to retaining his services? Denver lost two key role players who were essential to their championship victory in 2023: Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Nuggets recently signed Jamal Murray to a lofty four-year, $207.8 million max extension. Would Denver be willing to let Gordon walk to save money?

However, there are several steps to take in the process before discussing speculations on both Gordon and Denver’s next moves. The Nuggets have until October 21st to come to terms with an extension for Gordon and it certainly seems as if he wants to stay in the Mile High City per comments he made at Nuggets media day.

“I really love this organization. I love the players on this team. I love the coaching staff. So I hope we get it done. It seems like it’s moving forward in the right direction. So I’m excited. I’m excited hopefully to be extended and to stay with this organization.”

The Nuggets tip off the regular season against the Thunder on Thursday, October 24th at 10 PM. The game will be broadcast on TNT.