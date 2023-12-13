Gordon still thinks he should have won the legendary 2016 Slam Dunk Contest.

The 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Contest between then Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (then with the Orlando Magic) and the Bulls' Zach LaVine (with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time) was one for the ages.

LaVine won, but many people believe Gordon should have gone home with the trophy that night. The Nuggets forward appeared on the most recent episode of The Knuckleheads podcast and revealed that he agrees:

“When I go under both legs in an NBA dunk contest, man… I thought it was a wrap after that… Should I have won? I think so. But you can’t discredit Zach LaVine." Aaron Gordon looks back on the iconic 2016 Dunk Contest 👀 (via @PlayersTribune)pic.twitter.com/mErOazKgLs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

Said Gordon, “When I go under both legs in an NBA dunk contest, man… I thought it was a wrap after that… Should I have won? I think so. But you can’t discredit Zach LaVine.”

Before he joined the Nuggets, Gordon said that he would hear from fans constantly saying that he should have won:

“Man, it’s almost every day,” Gordon said of the fans who randomly approach him. “(They usually say), ‘You got robbed! You should have won that dunk contest!'”

In 2020, despite pulling off a ridiculous dunk over Tacko Fall in his final go, Gordon still lost to Derrick Jones Jr. who made a Michael Jordan-esque slam. After the controversial defeat, the big man spoke to the media in his presser and said that he's had enough of trying to win the coveted All-Star Weekend trophy.

Everyone can still remember the insane under-the-legs slam — dubbed as the “air-sit” dunk — that Gordon pulled off against Zach LaVine in the 2016 contest. It is one of the most iconic slams in the history of the league that Slam Dunk contest aficionados will always refer to as one of the greatest in the history of the competition.