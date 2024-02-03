The Nuggets forward was hoping to lend an assist.

Former NBA first round pick Tony Snell found himself at the forefront of the NBA world this week when it was revealed that Snell needed to be on a team roster by the end of Friday in order to be eligible for the league's premium health care plan. Being on a roster would give Snell ten years of NBA service and would make him automatically qualify for the players association retiree benefits of which the health care plan falls under. On Friday morning, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon took to social media to make a plea for an NBA team to sign Snell.

Someone in the @nba sign T-snell. Do the right thing! — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) February 2, 2024

As the clock ticks on Friday, it becomes more likely that no NBA is going to listen to Aaron Gordon's plea, not even his Nuggets. Tony Snell is currently playing in the NBA's G League for the Maine Celtics. Snell has played the past two seasons for the Maine Celtics after playing nine years in the NBA.

Snell last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season splitting time between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. He was part of the trade that landed C.J. McCollum on the Pelicans roster. That season, Snell averaged 3.5 points per game and 1.9 rebounds with splits of 40.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Snell has played for the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in addition to the Blazers and Pelicans.