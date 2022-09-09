You are probably familiar with NBA 2K’s MyCareer mode. Since NBA 2K11, the MyPlayer is asked questions after the game, and depending on one’s answer, the team chemistry and number of fans will be affected. Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon definitely made the right choices when he paid Nuggets franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic a visit during Serbia’s rousing 96-69 victory against Poland in Prague, Czech Republic during the Eurobasket.

Aaron Gordon in attendance to watch Nikola Jokic as Serbia takes on Poland 🔥 (via @EuroBasket) pic.twitter.com/jcaTiEOjDF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

“Serbia’s a force. They always have been,” Gordon said. “Like I say all the time, if you got Nikola Jokic on your team, you got a good chance of winning any single game that you have.”

Aaron Gordon is hitting all the right notes when it comes to boosting the Nuggets’ team chemistry and his effusive praise for Jokic will surely endear even more Nuggets fans to the high-flying forward.

Serbia’s blowout win secured a perfect 5-0 group-stage record for Jokic and company, securing the first seed for Group D. It was a quiet game by Nikola Jokic standards, as he only had 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist, but he didn’t need to put up a herculean effort to secure the win anyway.

The Eurobasket knockout games will be played in Berlin, Germany, where Serbia will be taking on fourth-seed Italy from Group C, and Gordon is excited for what his two-time MVP teammate will do next.

“I’m just here to support man. It’s really what it’s about man. We’re a family, we’re a team so I’ll travel around the team to support [my teammates],” Gordon added, after he lamented missing an opportunity to support teammate Vlatko Cančar and the Luka Dončić-led Slovenia in their group-stage games in Germany.

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic, barring any unforeseen complication, will be welcoming back Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in their quest to win the NBA championship. The Nuggets will be one of the scariest teams to face in the league, health permitting, and Gordon issued a statement that will reassure fans even more.

“Stay tuned, we have big things brewing in Denver,” Gordon said.