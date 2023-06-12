With the Denver Nuggets on the verge of claiming their first NBA Championship in franchise history heading into Monday's Game 5, some are pointing out how such an accomplishment could impact the mentality of the Western Conference elites.

When discussing on ESPN's Get Up on June 12 what he believes to be “at stake” should the Nuggets pull out a win in their upcoming bout against the Miami Heat, analyst Alan Hahn suggests that it could wind up having west coast stars such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry legitimately questioning their club's abilities to keep up during the coming seasons.

“You get a win tonight you join select company because they've only had one loss. One loss that they'll have in the conference finals and Finals. They'd be the fourth team in the last 23 years to do that and that's some select company. The early 2000s Lakers, the Spurs of this entire generation of course, and the Golden State Warriors. Those teams had staying power. This Denver Nuggets team becomes the “It” team if they haven't already established themselves as the “It” team with the “It” star in the west and in the NBA and now, if you're LeBron James and the Lakers and if you're Steph Curry and the Warriors… you're looking at this team and now you're looking at your franchise and saying, ‘Do we have enough to beat this team year in and year out?,'” Hahn said.

.@alanhahn says the Nuggets will establish themselves as the "it" team with a series win tonight 👀 "If you're LeBron James and the Lakers, and if you're Steph Curry and the Warriors … you're looking at your franchise and saying, 'Do we have enough to beat this team?'" pic.twitter.com/mClVJUCNVT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 12, 2023

Hahn would continue on to deem the Nuggets as “the standard in the west and even in the NBA” and capped off by suggesting they could prevent aging stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry from nabbing “one more ring” because Denver would be “in the way.”