Monday might've been a day off for the NBA Finals, but there was no shortage of buzz around the league. A report came out saying that Kyrie Irving has reached out to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James about potentially coming over to the Dallas Mavericks and forming a Big 3 with him and Luka Doncic. Unlikely? Very much so.

Nevertheless, BetOnline dropped some odds on who Bron's next team could be if he decides to leave Los Angeles. The Mavs lead the way at +300, followed by the Golden State Warriors (+400), Phoenix Suns (+500), Cleveland Cavaliers (+600), and New York Knicks (+600).

For what it's worth, James has still not decided if he will even play in 2023-24. Following the Lakers' Western Conference Finals exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, The King stole the spotlight after Game 4 and revealed he could retire, although it's very difficult to imagine such a competitor hanging up his sneakers after getting swept.

The most realistic way LeBron James ends up on the Mavs is via trade. However, Dallas doesn't have the necessary pieces for the Lakers to actually make the deal happen. I mean, we're talking about arguably the greatest player in NBA history. The price will be sky-high.

As for Irving, he's reportedly keen on staying with the Mavs despite rumors he could land in Los Angeles in free agency, hence why he's trying to recruit his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

We also have to look at the off-court side of things. LeBron's family is all settled in LA, Bryce James is playing high school basketball, and Bronny James is about to begin his journey at USC. It simply doesn't make any sense for James to jump ship and head to Texas.