A lot will be on the line on Sunday night when the Denver Nuggets host the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets are still trying to fend off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the top spot in the West, while the Dubs are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the conference. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have both popped up on the injury report for Sunday’s clash, which is why at this point, the fans want to know: Are Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Warriors

The good news for Denver supporters is that as of writing, both Murray and Porter have been listed as probable to play. This only means that both stars are expected to be in the lineup come Sunday against a Warriors side that will be missing the services of Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala.

True enough, both Murray and Porter have been upgraded to available just before tipoff. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was also considered probable to play, will also suit up against the Dubs.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets will still be shorthanded for Sunday’s clash. Nikola Jokic, who has missed the last two games for Denver due to a calf injury, has now been ruled out after being initially listed as questionable to play.

The Grizzlies are in action on Sunday as well, in a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. If they win and the Nuggets lose, Memphis will be just one game behind Denver for the No. 1 seed in the West with just four games remaining for both teams.

Now, with regard to the question of Are Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is yes.