Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with the team reportedly mulling moving him due to several factors. Former head coach George Karl has chimed in on the speculations and shared that he thinks it would be a good decision for the Colorado franchise.

On Twitter, Karl–who served as the Nuggets’ coach from 2005 to 2013–revealed his concern about Hyland and how his presence could be detrimental to the team in the playoffs. There is no doubt in Karl’s mind that the 22-year-old is talented, but his inexperience just doesn’t bode well for a team with championship aspirations.

“I’m supportive of a Bones trade by the Nuggets. He’s a great talent but inexperienced and his shot selection could kill a potential NBA championship team in the Playoffs,” Karl said.

As reported earlier, the Nuggets are considering moving Bones Hyland in order to prepare to pay Bruce Brown. With Brown set to get a huge salary increase and Hyland’s second contract coming right after that, there are fears they couldn’t keep both players anyway.

Hyland’s “occasional clashes” with head coach Michael Malone has also been mentioned as a factor in the team’s desire to potentially move him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been mentioned as a potential trade destination for Hyland, with former Nuggets president Tim Connelly now leading the Wolves’ front office. He is said to have still belief on Hyland and his potential as a star.

It remains to be seen what the Nuggets will do, but as George Karl said, Hyland’s days with the team might be numbered as they prepare for a championship run.