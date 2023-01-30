The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t emerged as the top tier team in the Western Conference that they were hoping to become this season, and that could lead to an eventful trade deadline for them. With the deadline drawing closer with each passing day, it sounds like Minnesota is looking to revamp their backcourt by pulling off a trade with the Denver Nuggets for Bones Hyland.

The T-Wolves have been looking for backcourt help all season long, as they clearly want to move on from D’Angelo Russell before the deadline strikes. That has led them to Hyland, who the Nuggets are shopping ahead of the deadline. And with less than two weeks to go, it looks like Minnesota is doing what they can to swing a deal for Hyland to come in and help fix their backcourt.

“The Nuggets are in active trade conversations around guard Bones Hyland, with teams such as Minnesota expressing interest, according to sources.” – Shams Charania, The Athletic

It’s not necessarily surprising that Minnesota is looking to make some sweeping changes to their backcourt. They haven’t managed to meet expectations on the court this season, and they have been looking to move on from Russell dating back to the offseason. Hyland wouldn’t be able to directly replace Russell’s production, but it seems like the team wants to give Anthony Edwards more control of the offense moving forward.

It will be interesting to see whether this is a move that the Timberwolves can end up pulling off before the deadline strikes. Minnesota’s strange start to the season will certainly make them a team to watch, but they may benefit greatly from picking up Hyland, so this will be a rumor worth keeping an eye on until the deadline strikes next week.