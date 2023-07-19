Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets' main man, is walking proof that Europeans are some of the heaviest in the world in terms of drinking — just ask Bruce Brown about it.

Brown, who recently signed with the Indiana Pacers, recalled a time when he partied along with Jokic following the Nuggets' championship conquest. Brown and Jokic took a trip to Las Vegas right after giving the Nuggets their first-ever NBA title and went on a drinking session.

“He had me drinking some Serbian whiskey. We [were] taking some shots,” Brown said in an interview with Tidal League.

Brown, however, had a plan in mind.

“My goal all night was to get [Nikola Jokic] drunk,” the former Nuggets role player said, revealing his seemingly sinister motive.

Needless to say, Bruce Brown's plan backfired as he was the first player who wanted to call it a night, but Nikola Jokic still wanted to drink some more.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He just flipped the script. He had a bigger body, and I wasn't even thinking [about] that. We [were] taking shots of some Serbian whiskey, and I was finished, bro,” Brown further said.

After what happened, Brown vowed that he would never bring Jokic along to a drinking session again.

“I've learned my lesson… He is different. Never again!” Brown further said.

“My goal all night was to get [Nikola Jokic] drunk. He just flipped the script… We was taking shots of some Serbian whiskey, and I was finished bro… He is different, never again.” Bruce Brown couldn't hang with Nikola Jokic while drinking in Vegas after the NBA Finals 🤣 (via… pic.twitter.com/u0Hvg9RHiZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 19, 2023

Brown is no longer teammates with Jokic after signing with Indiana on a two-year contract. However, this should be a lesson to the current Nuggets and even those coming in to help in their title defense not to challenge Jokic to a drinking contest.